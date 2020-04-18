McLean County museum plans to document pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Museum of History wants to document the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19: The McLean County Experience” will collect personal experiences from McLean County residents of all ages. Some submissions may be selected for the museum's permanent and publicly accessible archive.

“It may seem odd that the museum is thinking to the future when our job is to share stories of the past, but we must anticipate future needs," said museum curator Susan Hartzold. "By initiating this project now, the museum will be best be able to tell the local story – your story – of the COVID-19 pandemic five, 10, 100, or more years from now.”

The museum has developed a series of questions to encourage personal reflection. Participants can visit https://buff.ly/2Xj8fN4 to answer a question. Two new questions will be posted each week. At the link are instructions on how to document and submit personal experiences. Participants are encouraged to include photographs, short videos, or drawings. Younger participants may create their own art as a response and send photographs of their finished work to mcmhcovid19@gmail.com.