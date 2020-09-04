 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLean County now among 29 counties at warning level for COVID-19
1 comment
breaking top story

McLean County now among 29 counties at warning level for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
073120-blm-loc-4virusupdate

David Hopper, left, emergency preparedness coordinator for the McLean County Health Department, works Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the COVID-19 testing site outside First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County is now among 29 counties in Illinois that are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. 

The full list of counties is: Boone, Bureau, Clinton, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Lake, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Pulaski, Randolph, Rock Island, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Warren, Williamson, Will.

A county enters a warning level when there is an increase in two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19.

Those metrics are: new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, weekly test positivity rate, ICU availability, weekly emergency department visits and hospital admissions, tests performed and clusters of cases. 

State health officials say the metrics are intended to be used to help local leaders, businesses, health departments and the public make informed decisions about what activities and events to take part in. The metrics are updated weekly. 

"Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings," IDPH said in a statement. "In some counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

"Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone. Individuals are also waiting to get tested believing their symptoms are allergies or some other cause."

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said earlier Friday that the county would be on the list because of the weekly test positivity rate and new cases per 100,000 people. Cases in McLean County have risen rapidly since classes began at Illinois State University on Aug. 17. 

"The McLean County Health Department has been monitoring these key indicators and making recommendations to local leaders about additional measures that can be taken and precautions that can be used to mitigate the further spread of the virus," she said. "Individuals, families, and community groups can also use these critical data to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do."

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 50,000 tests conducted, is 4.6%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is 10.9%. 

There were 30 counties at a warning level last Friday, Aug. 28. 

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Red Cross responds to Hurricane Laura

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News