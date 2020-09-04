McLean County now among 29 counties at warning level for COVID-19

"Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone. Individuals are also waiting to get tested believing their symptoms are allergies or some other cause."

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said earlier Friday that the county would be on the list because of the weekly test positivity rate and new cases per 100,000 people. Cases in McLean County have risen rapidly since classes began at Illinois State University on Aug. 17.

"The McLean County Health Department has been monitoring these key indicators and making recommendations to local leaders about additional measures that can be taken and precautions that can be used to mitigate the further spread of the virus," she said. "Individuals, families, and community groups can also use these critical data to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do."

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 50,000 tests conducted, is 4.6%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is 10.9%.