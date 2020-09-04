McLean County now among 29 counties at warning level for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County is now among 29 counties in Illinois that are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The full list of counties is: Boone, Bureau, Clinton, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Lake, Lawrence, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Pulaski, Randolph, Rock Island, Shelby, Stark, St. Clair, Union, Wabash, Warren, Williamson, Will.
A county enters a warning level when there is an increase in two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19.
Those metrics are: new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, weekly test positivity rate, ICU availability, weekly emergency department visits and hospital admissions, tests performed and clusters of cases.
State health officials say the metrics are intended to be used to help local leaders, businesses, health departments and the public make informed decisions about what activities and events to take part in. The metrics are updated weekly.
"Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings," IDPH said in a statement. "In some counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
"Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone. Individuals are also waiting to get tested believing their symptoms are allergies or some other cause."
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said earlier Friday that the county would be on the list because of the weekly test positivity rate and new cases per 100,000 people. Cases in McLean County have risen rapidly since classes began at Illinois State University on Aug. 17.
"The McLean County Health Department has been monitoring these key indicators and making recommendations to local leaders about additional measures that can be taken and precautions that can be used to mitigate the further spread of the virus," she said. "Individuals, families, and community groups can also use these critical data to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do."
The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 50,000 tests conducted, is 4.6%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is 10.9%.
There were 30 counties at a warning level last Friday, Aug. 28.
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Deangelo C. Glass
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Davon L Ruffin
Erika Dawn Nussbaum
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.