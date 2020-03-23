McLean County now has 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19; person hospitalized in good condition

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has an additional confirmed case of the novel strain of coronavirus, bringing to eight the number of county residents with COVID-19, the county health department said Monday afternoon.
The person is hospitalized in good condition.
The eighth person includes the person who died late last week. Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Sunday that women in her 70s had died. The woman had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was in a hospital intensive care unit.
The new McLean County case announced Monday afternoon is a woman in her 60s with an underlying medical condition, McKnight said.
She is hospitalized in good condition, said health department communicable disease supervisor Melissa Graven.
While the health department continues to investigate the case, the woman had not traveled internationally recently and the health department has not yet been able to identify her being in contact with someone already diagnosed with COVID-19, Graven said.
More than 90 people have been tested for COVID-19 in McLean County and 36 test results are pending, Graven said.
Based on health department investigation so far, four of the eight people have not traveled internationally and have no known contact with someone already diagnosed with COVID-19, Graven said. She clarified that anyone with COVID-19 must have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 but, in some cases, the original person with the virus has not yet been identified.
