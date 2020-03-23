You are the owner of this article.
McLean County now has 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has an additional confirmed case of the novel strain of coronavirus, bringing to eight the number of county residents with COVID-19, the county health department said Friday afternoon.

Forty-eight people have pending test results and one person has died. About 90 county residents have been tested.

This story will be updated.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

