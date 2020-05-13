McLean County nurse helping at Chicago hospital

Little Company of Mary avoided the struggle entirely. Its Peoria headquarters — referred to at the hospital as “the ministry” — has rotated through 112 registered nurses since March 12. Some have made periodic visits, while more than 50 have worked there on a regular basis for two months.

Voyles is one of them, making the more than two-hour drive from her McLean County farm each week.

A floating nurse in the OSF hospital system, she is accustomed to working at different places and quickly adapting to their distinct rhythms. She had even done a brief stint at Little Company of Mary a few months ago, when she helped the staff transition to the OSF computer system.

Her familiarity with the hospital’s intensive care unit spurred her decision to help there. Nothing, however, could have prepared her for the fast, heartbreaking pace of the ICU amid the outbreak.

“These people are so much sicker than your average ICU patient,” she said. “They can go south so fast, so you have to be on high alert all the time. … And you can absolutely do that, you can be on high alert. But when you combine that intensity with the emotional part of it, it’s just so hard.”