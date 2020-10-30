McLean County off COVID restriction list for now: DeWitt, Piatt, Ford added

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know how they can point a finger (at restaurants and bars) and say ‘This is where the problem is,’” Schmid said.

Asked whether he will serve patrons outdoors beginning Monday, Schmid said, “Who in their right mind will go outside in 47-degree weather and eat?”

“If you don’t feel safe going out, don’t go out, stay home," Schmid said.

Paul Skowron, CEO of Warner Hospital and Health Services in Clinton, said: "There will be plenty of discussion about which county within Region 6 is the most culpable, but that will go on in every region. The rules have been established, so it is best to take our medicine now before the holidays and hopefully get this under control and establish more discipline socially so that we can blunt the negative economic impact of these measures throughout the winter."

In Ford County, Bryan Brucker, manager of Burgers & Beer in Gibson City, said the mitigation move by the state "makes sense."

But he added: "I wish they would have given us more time to prepare. It's really sudden. I wish they had given us more than a few days' notice."