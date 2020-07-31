McLean County PONY League ends early after player tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County PONY Baseball League will shut down early after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on its website Thursday, the league's board said it had canceled all remaining summer 2020 games. “Despite best efforts, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for our members and community,” it said.

In email to The Pantagraph, the board confirmed a player had tested positive “so the decision was made to end the youth summer season a day earlier than planned.”

McLean County PONY Baseball is part of the national PONY (Protect Our Nation's Youth) organization and is staffed by volunteers. Over 1,200 players play in the league, which is divided into age groups, the youngest starting out for 5- and 6-year-olds and continuing through adult fall leagues for players up to 23 years old.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

