McLean County program to collect, distribute face coverings

NORMAL — A new program will collect and distribute cloth face coverings for the poor and vulnerable, with help accepted through June 22 to pay for the material.
The project, called "Take Cover," is led by the Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation with help from the McLean County Health Department, MCHD Medical Reserve Corps, Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal and Bloomington police and fire departments, and Starcrest Cleaners.
The initiative follows the governor’s May 1 directive for all Illinoisans over the age of two to wear a face covering when in public indoor spaces and in public outdoor spaces when social distancing isn’t possible.
The project has a goal of collecting and distributing 2,500 face coverings in a range of sizes.
Here's how you can help:
- Donate handmade or commercially manufactured face coverings and non-medical masks in all sizes
- Volunteer to sew face coverings
- Donate 100% cotton fabric and thread for those willing to sew but without materials
Sewing directions are at https://ihlf.org and https://health.mcleancountyil.gov.
Finished face coverings and donations of sewing materials can be dropped off at the following sites:
- Red collection bin under main entrance canopy at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal
- MCHD collection bin in third-floor administration office, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington
- Lobby collection bins: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily at Normal Police Department, 100 E. Phoenix Ave., and 7 a.m.-11 p.m. weekdays at Bloomington Police Department, 305 S. East St.
Financial contributions to purchase face-coverings in bulk at wholesale prices can be made at https://ihlf.org or mail a checks to Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation, 1302 Franklin Ave., Suite 4500, Normal, IL 61761. Write "Take Cover" in the memo line.
