McLean County receive unexpected, first batch of COVID vaccine

BLOOMINGTON — Front-line health care workers in McLean County received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, McLean County Health Department officials announced.

“We’re excited to be receiving some of McLean County’s first supply of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. “This arrival marks a very important step in the fight against COVID-19 and moving towards a healthier future. While we are still in the tunnel, we can begin to see the light at the end.”

The health department has been anticipating the arrival of vaccine, and planning with BroMenn and OSF Health Care St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington for the first shipments for several weeks.

“Today is a historic moment in public health to be celebrated,” said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the health department. “We were not initially expecting to get vaccine with the first shipment, but we also know that where we are located geographically, our hospitals provide care for several of the counties that were on the list.”

McLean County was not on the first-round list of 50 counties in the state with the highest death rates per capita, but local public health officials accepted when offered a small allotment of unused doses from a surrounding county.