McLean County receives $100,000 grant for local meals

BLOOMINGTON — A grant from the state COVID-19 Relief Fund will help the United Way of McLean County continue with an effort to feed local families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The program was installed three weeks ago, serving more than 5,000 meals during the week of March 30, thanks to funding from the UWMC and several public and private groups. This week, approximately 6,200 meals were served, and as the demand grows, more than 7,500 meals could be provided by the end of next week, said UWMC President and CEO David Taylor.
“It really became obvious about a month ago that things were going to get serious and change rapidly,” he said. “By March 16, we had decided as an organization and our board of directors agreed, that we needed to create a COVID-19 Community Care Fund and we put $100,000 of our own money from our budget in that to be able to respond to some of the needs in the community.”
Social service organizations, faith-based organizations, local officials, school administrators and others were contacted to formulate some plans.
“The immediate issues were the food access insecurity that these households and some individuals are facing,” he said.
Officials partnered with initiatives to use existing food programs in local school districts to identify needs and to deliver food sourced from Midwest Food Bank, local grocers and farmers. Slowly, the agency has expanded food provisions to a larger community of at-risk families’ in-need.
“The recipients have been very appreciative and thank us not only what we are doing for them, but we is being done for the community,” said Bloomington’s Western Avenue Community Center Board President Mike Jones.
Local restaurants, on a rotating basis, are being used to prepare box lunches, which include a sandwich, a fresh piece of fruit, a bottle of water and a bag of chips.
“We worked through the chamber to identify restaurants that are able to step in and fill that gap,” he said. “We have an agreed-upon price point with them and we have worked with local catering companies and restaurants who deliver for distribution.”
More companies are being added to the list all of the time, but Taylor adds that the need for fundraising will continue.
“We fundraised a little over $76,000 since the start, primarily private, but also a handful of corporations,” he said.
Some of the existing issues being addressed include evening meals and adult or non-school-aged residents that would not be eligible for those programs.
On Friday, officials announced the state COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide an additional $100,000 in the form of a grant.
“I am so proud to see people rallying together around the state they call home and helping each other during these unprecedented challenges,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a statement released with the grant announcement.
With a growing demand, the UWMC formed a COVID-19 Advisory Task Force composed of community leaders, Taylor said. Past United Way Board Chair and retired Country Financial executive Deanna Frautschi is leading the task force, which is designed to bring together and leverage existing networks to address COVID-19 and its local impact.
“It is an evolving thing,” she said. “We are just trying to get a handle on the food and distribution issues. We have chosen to focus on the food and the United Way Board will be looking to address several other issues.”
The task force will make recommendations to the United Way Executive Committee on how best to utilize the money available in the COVID-19 Community Care Fund, which is funded by the United Way, individual donors and local businesses.
