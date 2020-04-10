McLean County receives $100,000 grant for local meals

Officials partnered with initiatives to use existing food programs in local school districts to identify needs and to deliver food sourced from Midwest Food Bank, local grocers and farmers. Slowly, the agency has expanded food provisions to a larger community of at-risk families’ in-need.

“The recipients have been very appreciative and thank us not only what we are doing for them, but we is being done for the community,” said Bloomington’s Western Avenue Community Center Board President Mike Jones.

Local restaurants, on a rotating basis, are being used to prepare box lunches, which include a sandwich, a fresh piece of fruit, a bottle of water and a bag of chips.

“We worked through the chamber to identify restaurants that are able to step in and fill that gap,” he said. “We have an agreed-upon price point with them and we have worked with local catering companies and restaurants who deliver for distribution.”

More companies are being added to the list all of the time, but Taylor adds that the need for fundraising will continue.

“We fundraised a little over $76,000 since the start, primarily private, but also a handful of corporations,” he said.