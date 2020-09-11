 Skip to main content
McLean County reports 105 new cases of COVID-19
070720-blm-loc-2virusupdate

Vehicles form a line during COVID-19 testing on Monday, July 6, 2020, a day in which 405 people were tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. The site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The county has had 2,802 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, there are nine people hospitalized, two of them in intensive care. Another 1,373 people are isolating at home, and 1,402 are considered recovered. 

McLean County Health Dept. 9/11 data

The county has had 18 COVID-related deaths, the most recent of which was reported Thursday

The county's seven-day positivity rate, or the number of positive cases out of the total tested, is 9.4% through Thursday. Its cumulative positivity rate is 4.8%, based on more than 58,500 tests conducted at various locations since the start of the pandemic in mid-March. 

Illinois State University on Friday said it had 41 positive results out of 498 tests for the previous day.

ISU testing as of 9/11

This dashboard shows Illinois State University COVID-19 data as of Sept. 11. 

The university's seven-day positivity rate is 9.3%, down from the double-digit rates it had been reporting the previous week. However, on-campus testing for asymptomatic students was closed Friday through Monday for the Labor Day holiday weekend. 

Since classes began Aug. 17, the university has had 1,372 positive results out of 7,275 tests.

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the county would remain among county's on the state's warning list, which is based on a number of key metrics measuring the spread of coronavirus.

The warning list is meant to help people make decisions about whether to participate in activities and take additional precautions. It is updated each Friday. McLean County first appeared Sept. 4. 

"It is important that we all take simple precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 such as washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing our face coverings," McKnight said. "An individual can spread the virus up to 48 hours before they develop symptoms. Those with mild symptoms or no symptoms (asymptomatic) can also spread the virus to others."

There were 653 people tested Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

