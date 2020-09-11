McLean County reports 105 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The county has had 2,802 cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those, there are nine people hospitalized, two of them in intensive care. Another 1,373 people are isolating at home, and 1,402 are considered recovered.

The county has had 18 COVID-related deaths, the most recent of which was reported Thursday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, or the number of positive cases out of the total tested, is 9.4% through Thursday. Its cumulative positivity rate is 4.8%, based on more than 58,500 tests conducted at various locations since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

Illinois State University on Friday said it had 41 positive results out of 498 tests for the previous day.

The university's seven-day positivity rate is 9.3%, down from the double-digit rates it had been reporting the previous week. However, on-campus testing for asymptomatic students was closed Friday through Monday for the Labor Day holiday weekend.