McLean County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 case number jumped by more than 100 since Thursday, the health department reported.
The McLean County Health Department announced 122 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing the county's cumulative total to 13,768.
As a result, more people are in isolation: 503, currently.
Among the 366 people who've tested positive for the coronavirus since Jan. 22, those in their 20s reported the most cases out of any other age group, adding up to 94 cases.
Teenagers between 18-19 accounted for 63 of the cases; 44 cases were split among children ages 1 to 17.
The total cases by age group are as follows:
Younger than 1 — 1 new case
Ages 1-17 — 44 new cases
18-19 — 63
20s — 94
30s — 42
40s — 35
50s — 33
60s — 2
70s — 15
80s — 9
90s — 3
MCHD reported six additional people have died, making the county's total death count 152 people. The deaths include a man and a woman in their 90s who lived in long-term care facilities; and two men in their 80s and another man and another woman in their 90s who were not associated with long-term care living.
The county's test positivity rate ticked up slightly with the new cases reported Friday. From the rolling seven-day positivity rate of 4.3% published Thursday, the rate has bumped up to 5%.
Nearly 90% of all county hospital beds are in use, MCHD reported, as are 73% of ICU beds. Those hospitals report 18 people hospitalized due to the virus; MCHD also reported that 21 McLean County residents are in the hospital with the virus.
Although appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine remain nonexistent or scarce, more than 10,500 vaccine doses have been administered in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 58,357 vaccines were administered on Thursday, making it the third day the state set a new record. Still only a fraction of the population, the state nears closer to 1 million doses administered, as IDPH said 887,945 have been given out so far.