McLean County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths

The county's test positivity rate ticked up slightly with the new cases reported Friday. From the rolling seven-day positivity rate of 4.3% published Thursday, the rate has bumped up to 5%.

Nearly 90% of all county hospital beds are in use, MCHD reported, as are 73% of ICU beds. Those hospitals report 18 people hospitalized due to the virus; MCHD also reported that 21 McLean County residents are in the hospital with the virus.

Although appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine remain nonexistent or scarce, more than 10,500 vaccine doses have been administered in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 58,357 vaccines were administered on Thursday, making it the third day the state set a new record. Still only a fraction of the population, the state nears closer to 1 million doses administered, as IDPH said 887,945 have been given out so far.

IDOT's seven possible alternatives to the intersection at Veterans Parkway, Empire Street

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0