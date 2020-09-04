McLean County reports 17th coronavirus-related death, 217 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported an additional coronavirus-related death on Friday, a man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions.

His is the county's 17th coronavirus-related death. Additionally, the health department reported 217 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 2,312 cases.

Six people were hospitalized with two of those in intensive care. There are 1,079 people in home isolation, and 1,210 people are considered recovered.

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 50,000 tests conducted, is 4.6%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is 10.9%.

"In McLean County we continue to see increased transmission related to lack of social distancing in workplaces, bars, and at in-person gatherings," said Jessica McKnight, the county's health department administrator. "It is important that we all take simple precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 such as washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing our face coverings. An individual can spread the virus up to 48 hours before they develop symptoms. Those with mild symptoms or no symptoms (asymptomatic) can also spread the virus to others."