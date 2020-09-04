 Skip to main content
McLean County reports 17th coronavirus-related death, 217 new cases
McLean County reports 17th coronavirus-related death, 217 new cases

073120-blm-loc-6virusupdate

A worker asks questions to a person going through the COVID-19 testing site on July 30 outside First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported an additional coronavirus-related death on Friday, a man in his 90s who had underlying health conditions. 

His is the county's 17th coronavirus-related death. Additionally, the health department reported 217 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 2,312 cases. 

Six people were hospitalized with two of those in intensive care. There are 1,079 people in home isolation, and 1,210 people are considered recovered. 

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 50,000 tests conducted, is 4.6%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is 10.9%. 

"In McLean County we continue to see increased transmission related to lack of social distancing in workplaces, bars, and at in-person gatherings," said Jessica McKnight, the county's health department administrator. "It is important that we all take simple precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 such as washing our hands, watching our distance, and wearing our face coverings.  An individual can spread the virus up to 48 hours before they develop symptoms.  Those with mild symptoms or no symptoms (asymptomatic) can also spread the virus to others."

McKnight said McLean County will be placed on the state's warning list, which is updated each Friday based on certain key metrics. She said the county's addition to the list would be based on the number of new cases reported per 100,000 population and a positivity rate above 8%, two of the metrics that state health officials monitor. 

"The McLean County Health Department has been monitoring these key indicators and making recommendations to local leaders about additional measures that can be taken and precautions that can be used to mitigate the further spread of the virus," she said. "Individuals, families, and community groups can also use these critical data to help inform their choices about personal and family gatherings, as well as what activities they choose to do."

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

