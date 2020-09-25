 Skip to main content
McLean County reports 19 new cases of COVID-19
073120-blm-loc-6virusupdate

A worker asks questions to a person going through the COVID-19 testing site on July 30 outside First United Methodist Church, 201 N. Chestnut St., LeRoy.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 3,227.

Of those, 202 people are in home isolation; 10 are hospitalized, with two of those people in intensive care; and 2,993 people are considered recovered. The county has had 22 deaths related to COVID-19. 

The county's cumulative positivity rate, out of more than 69,800 tests, is 4.6%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is 3.3%. 

"We understand that this has been a trying and difficult time, and many are experiencing ‘COVID Fatigue’, but the fight against this virus will be a marathon not a sprint," said Jesica McKnight, the health department administrator. "We ask everyone to remain dedicated and continue to embrace best practices."

There were 512 people tested Thursday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

