McLean County reports 2 additional COVID-related deaths
COVID | NUMBERS

091520-blm-loc-1virusupdate

Shaniqua Horne uses a nasal swab to test a person for COVID-19 on Sept. 14 at a state mobile testing site outside the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 60s, both with underlying health conditions. 

The county has now had 22 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. Officials did not release any additional details about the most recent deaths. 

"It is important to remember that people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity (body mass index of 30 or higher), serious hear conditions, sickle cell disease, and type 2 diabetes mellitus are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and some may even need to be hospitalized," said Jessica McKnight, the county's health department administrator. 

The county also reported nine additional cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 3,208 cases. 

Of the total, there are 216 people in home isolation; 10 people are hospitalized, with two of those in intensive care; and 2,960 people are considered recovered.

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 68,700 tests conducted, is 4.7%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Wednesday is 4.1%. 

There were 594 people tested Wednesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. 

Illinois State University reported Thursday that there were six positive results from a total of 236 on-campus tests the previous day. In the past seven days, the university has had 26 positive results of 825 tests performed — a seven-day positivity rate of 3.2%.

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

Statewide, public health officials reported 2,257 new cases of the virus among 62,071 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.

Illinois Department of Public Health also announced another 30 COVID-19-related deaths, pushing confirmed virus-related casualties to 8,538. 

LaSalle County reported 15 additional cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 1,665. Of those, 1,090 are considered recovered.

This story will be updated. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

