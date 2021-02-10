 Skip to main content
McLean County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19
McLean County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

Chris Mueller

BLOOMINGTON ― The McLean County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the county's overall total to 14,183 since the pandemic's start. 

The number of county residents reported as hospitalized dipped to 18 Wednesday and the total number of people in the county hospitalized with the virus is 21, MCHD reported. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced additional sites for the COVID-19 vaccination: Walmart, Meijer and Mariano's are among the pharmacies now included in the distribution process.

Where to get COVID testing in McLean County

Where to get vaccines in McLean County

Locations were also added in Champaign (Carle Foundation Hospital) and Gibson City (Gibson Area Hospital). 

Locally, MCHD said more than 20,000 doses of vaccine have been distributed so far; Illinois has distributed more than 1 million. 

