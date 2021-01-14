McLean County reports 32 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 32 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,829.

At this time 854 individuals are isolating at home, while 11,820 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 192,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.8% through Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Twenty-one McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 84% of total beds in use and 38 total individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

No new COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday, leaving that total at 134.

Vaccination of health care workers in hospital and non-hospital settings continues, with over 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given to date in McLean County.

This story will be updated.

Robyn Gautschy Skaggs of The Pantagraph contributed to this report.

