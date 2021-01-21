McLean County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases; nearby counties move to Phase 4

BLOOMINGTON — New data from the McLean County Health Department on Thursday morning reported that 66 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Wednesday.
That brings the county's cumulative case total to 13,310.
Nearly 600 people are isolating at home, while 22 people are reported as being in the hospital due to contracting coronavirus. As of Thursday, 77% of the county's total hospital beds were in use; 65% of ICU beds were also reported as filled.
And while 22 McLean County residents were reported as hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials said in a news release that a total of 28 people are in the hospital with the virus.
No new deaths were reported in the county's update, meaning that number stands at 136.
The county, now under Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan, reports 6,500 vaccines have been administered so far.
More than 200,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date and McLean County's rolling seven-day test positivity rate is 7.5% as of Wednesday.
As part of Region 2, the county remains under the state's Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations. For the entire region to move into Phase 4 — which would allow indoor dining and bars to reopen for indoor service — the test positivity rate must be less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days; have no sustained increase in COVID-19 patients hospitalized; and have staffed hospital and ICU beds available at a number greater than or equal to 20% for three consecutive days.
Region 2's test positivity rate is currently at 6.8%; the ICU hospital bed availability is 28%; and the hospitals have not seen a sustained increase in coronavirus patients within seven of the last 10 days.
Nearby Region 6 — which includes Piatt, Champaign, Ford, Coles and Shelby counties, among others — has already met the criteria to move to Phase 4, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday.
In a news release, IDPH noted that while officials are encouraged by "10 out of our 11 regions" moving out of Tier 3 mitigations, the state can send regions back a tier should coronavirus metrics begin to trend in the wrong direction.
"We must continue to practice actions to protect ourselves from the virus — wear our masks, avoid large gatherings and get the vaccine when it is our turn," IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the release. "This is particularly critical as new variants circulate, which early studies show spread much more rapidly. We are headed in the right direction once again, so let’s stay the course."
IDPH reported nearly 5,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday (4,979) and 123 additional deaths.
