McLean County reports 66 new COVID-19 cases; nearby counties move to Phase 4

BLOOMINGTON — New data from the McLean County Health Department on Thursday morning reported that 66 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Wednesday.

That brings the county's cumulative case total to 13,310.

Nearly 600 people are isolating at home, while 22 people are reported as being in the hospital due to contracting coronavirus. As of Thursday, 77% of the county's total hospital beds were in use; 65% of ICU beds were also reported as filled.

And while 22 McLean County residents were reported as hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials said in a news release that a total of 28 people are in the hospital with the virus.

No new deaths were reported in the county's update, meaning that number stands at 136.

The county, now under Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan, reports 6,500 vaccines have been administered so far.

More than 200,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed to date and McLean County's rolling seven-day test positivity rate is 7.5% as of Wednesday.