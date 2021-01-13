McLean County reports 86 new COVID cases, three deaths

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 86 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 12,797.

At this time 862 individuals are isolating at home, while 11,778 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 192,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.7% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.1% through Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Twenty-three McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use and 43 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

Three additional COVID-related deaths have been reported in McLean County, including a male in his 80s associated with a long-term care facility as well as a male in his 40s and a male in his 80s not associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 134 total COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

McLean County Health Department is following recommendations set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for prioritizing distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 4,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.