McLean County reports 89 new COVID cases, 2 deaths
alert top story

McLean County reports 89 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

012021-blm-loc-2vaccinations

Members of the public are registered as they arrive for their COVID-19 vaccinations at the McLean County Health Department's clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. The first round of about 2,000 vaccinations have already been scheduled but health department officials are certain that more vaccine will soon make its way to McLean County as national production ramps up in the coming months.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 89 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 13,244.

At this time 651 individuals are isolating at home, while 12,435 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 199,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 6.8% through Tuesday.

Twenty-two McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 58% of ICU beds in use, 77% of total beds in use, and 27 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

Two additional COVID-related deaths have been reported in McLean County, a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 136 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

The McLean County Health Department is following recommendations set by the Illinois Department of Public Health based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for prioritizing distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. This week McLean County moved into Phase 1b of the vaccination rollout. Appointments are required for vaccine clinics and can be made through https://health.mcleancountyil.gov.

Due to high demand, all appointments for the first posted clinics have been filled. The public is encouraged to continue checking the calendar on the health department’s website as additional clinics will be added. Information will also be made available through local media and through the McLean County Health Department social media pages.

Over 6,500 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in McLean County. 

