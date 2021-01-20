McLean County reports 89 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Wednesday reported 89 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 13,244.

At this time 651 individuals are isolating at home, while 12,435 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 199,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 6.8% through Tuesday.

Twenty-two McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 58% of ICU beds in use, 77% of total beds in use, and 27 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.

Two additional COVID-related deaths have been reported in McLean County, a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 136 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.