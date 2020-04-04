McLean County Republicans name Everyday Hero

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — John Schoening has been named the McLean County Everyday Hero by the McLean County Republicans.

Schoening was nominated by Western Avenue Community Center and will receive a specially commissioned award designed by August Fire Designs.

As part of the award, the McLean County Republican Central Committee has donated $500 to Western Avenue Community Center.

Schoening will be honored at the committee's Lincoln Reagan Dinner, which will be rescheduled. Schoening was among eight nominees nominated by local social service agencies.

Criteria included volunteering a minimum of five years for the organization and exceeding expectations in servant leadership while demonstrating genuine passion for the needs and goals of the organization. Each nomination had to be accompanied by two letters of recommendation.

Schoening has volunteered for 26 years at Western Avenue Community Center, whose mission is to meet the needs of at-risk kids, families and seniors with programming and other support.

Other nominations came from Community Health Care Clinic, Children’s Home and Aid, McLean County Museum of History, David Davis Mansion, Prairie Aviation Museum, Center for Hope Outreach Program, and the McLean County Nursing Home.

Those nominees were John Beckert, McLean County Nursing Home; Jackie Curtis, Center for Hope Outreach Program; Pete Troesch, Prairie Aviation Museum; Paul and Bev Essington, David Davis Mansion; Diane Hawk, McLean County Museum of History; Mary Ann Fulton, Crisis Nursery of the Children’s Home and Aid; and Dr. Rachel Dalton, Community Health Care Clinic.

