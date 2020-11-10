McLean County residents in home isolation tops 1,000

BLOOMINGTON — More than 1,000 McLean County residents are now isolating at home because of the coronavirus, McLean County Health Department officials said Tuesday.

Administrator Jessica McKnight reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in McLean County 5,675.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning last Friday and going forward, IDPH and the McLean County Health Department are reporting confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be de-duplicated and will only be counted once.