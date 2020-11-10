 Skip to main content
McLean County residents in home isolation tops 1,000
breaking top story

McLean County residents in home isolation tops 1,000

101620-blm-loc-4virusupdate

Samantha Maynard, an AmeriCorps worker at the McLean County Health Department, stores a test sample from a person during rural, mobile COVID-19 testing outside Colfax City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

BLOOMINGTON — More than 1,000 McLean County residents are now isolating at home because of the coronavirus, McLean County Health Department officials said Tuesday.

Administrator Jessica McKnight reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in McLean County 5,675.

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning last Friday and going forward, IDPH and the McLean County Health Department are reporting confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be de-duplicated and will only be counted once.

An additional 82 people were ordered to home isolation after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of residents currently in isolation to 1,034. Ten McLean County residents are hospitalized, none in intensive care, according to the department. There are 4,590 residents who have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

On Monday, 984 people were tested at the the Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds on Bloomington’s west side. The site provides free COVID testing daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since March, more than 110,000 tests have resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.2% through Monday.

“Public health efforts are greatly reliant upon individuals acting responsibly and taking actions that evidence shows will protect them and those around them,” McKnight said. “If we all are vigilant in avoiding large gatherings, maintaining social distance, practicing basic hygiene practices, and wearing a face covering we can lessen the impact of this virus, save lives, and move our community forward.”

COVID-19 Illinois: New cases per day

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

