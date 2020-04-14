McLean County restaurants, hotels, bars to receive emergency funding

Businesses selected by lottery are required to confirm their eligibility by providing additional documentation, including a business license or permit related to food and beverage or a hotel business license that is not for home share; and a tax return for 2019 or 2018, or multiple monthly tax or bank statements for new businesses.

DoubleTree by Hilton General Manager Raymond Ceresa said the money awarded to the hotel would go toward payroll of the hotel's 125 employees. He said the grant is helpful, but hotels across the nation and worldwide will need much more support going forward.

“DoubleTree has the most employees of our company, and we’re just doing everything we can to mitigate this until things turn around," he said. "The hospitality grant program will help, but we actually need, not just the DoubleTree, but all hotels in the country and the world, probably need as much financial help as we can possibly get just to get through this.”

Ceresa added there is a misconception that the hotel is not a small business. DoubleTree by Hilton is a franchise that pays to be a Hilton hotel, Ceresa said. The local company that owns the hotel is much smaller.

