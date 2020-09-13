McLean County: Rolling 7-day positivity rate continues downward trend

BLOOMINGTON — The rolling seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in McLean County has dropped to 8.4%, the lowest weeklong rate since Aug. 27, when it was also 8.4%.
The McLean County Health Department also reported 35 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,914 since March.
There are 1,395 residents who are isolating at home. Seven people are hospitalized, which is two more than Saturday. Two remain in intensive care. There have been 1,494 residents who have been released from isolation and considered recovered.
There have been 18 COVID-19-related deaths in McLean County, the latest reported on Thursday.
In McLean County, there have been 60,500 tests completed with the overall cumulative positivity rate at 4.8%.
Illinois State University reported four new positive cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of students who have tested positive to 1,053. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is now at 6.6%.
On Saturday, 497 people were tested at the Community Based Testing Center, located on the McLean County Fair Grounds and run by Reditus Labratories. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
