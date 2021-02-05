McLean County rolling out new vaccine signup system next week

BLOOMINGTON — A new vaccine signup system should be coming to McLean County by the end of next week.

The McLean County Health Department has been working alongside county IT workers to replace SignUp Genius, a mass notification system that, while successful in a rollout under Phase 1A, reached its capacity when the county moved to Phase 1B.

The switch to a new system will "assist the public in knowing how to register for vaccination clinics when the time is appropriate," MCHD Public Affairs Specialist Marianne Manko said Friday.

"If you signed up using SignUp Genius and provided an email, you're going to be also receiving an email in the next week with a link to enroll into a new contact system," she added.

MCHD will receive 2,400 doses of vaccine next week, which prompted the department and Carle BroMenn to open registration Friday morning for an additional clinic on Feb. 12.

About 17,000 vaccines have been given out in the county, MCHD reported Friday.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that around 3,300 people in the county have gotten both shots, which the state considers "fully vaccinated."