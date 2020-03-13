McLean County's busiest food pantry suspending operations because of coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's busiest food pantry and its accompanying clothing pantry will suspend operations because of the spread of COVID-19.

St. Vincent de Paul Food and Clothing Pantry, 705 N. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington, will be open for food pickup only from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, food pantry volunteer Jim Tuite said in a statement released Friday.

After Monday, the food pantry will be closed through April 10, at which time the organization will reevaluate when to reopen.

The clothing pantry will not reopen until April 13 for clothing donations or pick up.