McLean County's busiest food pantry suspending operations because of coronavirus
McLean County's busiest food pantry suspending operations because of coronavirus

Volunteers Dorothy Deany and Jim Tuite speak with Father Jeffrey Stirniman before the blessing of the St. Vincent de Paul Food and Clothing Pantry, 705 N. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington, on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. They were standing at the entrance to the former school gymnasium, which will become the new food distribution center and dried foods storage area.

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's busiest food pantry and its accompanying clothing pantry will suspend operations because of the spread of COVID-19.

St. Vincent de Paul Food and Clothing Pantry, 705 N. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington, will be open for food pickup only from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, food pantry volunteer Jim Tuite said in a statement released Friday.

After Monday, the food pantry will be closed through April 10, at which time the organization will reevaluate when to reopen.

The clothing pantry will not reopen until April 13 for clothing donations or pick up.

COVID-19 has been spreading but there were no confirmed case in Central Illinois as of Friday morning. McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said that fewer than five people in McLean County have been tested and there have been no confirmed cases so far.

This story will be updated.

