 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLean County sees drop in 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate
0 comments
alert top story

McLean County sees drop in 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate

{{featured_button_text}}
091520-blm-loc-3virusupdate

A worker prepares to use a nasal swab to test a person for COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at a mobile testing site outside the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The rolling seven-day positivity rate for those tested for the coronavirus in McLean County fell to 2.6% on Sunday, the lowest mark since it was 2.7% on Aug. 19.

Still, 44 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 3,275.

As of Sunday, there were 230 individuals isolating at home, which is 36 more than Saturday. Eight people remain hospitalized, with one in intensive care. Another eight people have recovered, bringing the total number of people who have been released from isolation to 3,014, as of Sunday.

There have been 23 COVID-related deaths in McLean County, including four this week.

Through Saturday, the McLean County Health Department reports 53% are women and 47% are men. There have been nine cases reported of children under the age of 1 year old, 230 cases of children between 1 and 17, 202 18-year-olds, 337 19-year-olds, and 1,438 cases of residents in their 20s.

Also, there have been 273 cases of people in their 30s, 257 cases of people in their 40s, 229 cases of residents in their 50s, 142 cases of people in their 60s, 78 cases of people in their 70s, 31 reported cases of residents in their 80s, and five confirmed cases of people in their 90s.

Illinois State University reported two positive cases on Sunday. The seven-day positivity rate for students is now down to 1.5%. ISU has reported 1,349 positive cases with 1,322 of those now fully recovered.

In LaSalle County, 11 new cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total to 1,715. The new cases include two girls under the age of 13, two men in their 20s and three men in their 30s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,604 new cases on Sunday, and an additional 14 deaths.

Online marketing keeps area produce farmers growing

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Fallen World War II marine buried in Deer Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News