McLean County sees drop in 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate

Also, there have been 273 cases of people in their 30s, 257 cases of people in their 40s, 229 cases of residents in their 50s, 142 cases of people in their 60s, 78 cases of people in their 70s, 31 reported cases of residents in their 80s, and five confirmed cases of people in their 90s.

Illinois State University reported two positive cases on Sunday. The seven-day positivity rate for students is now down to 1.5%. ISU has reported 1,349 positive cases with 1,322 of those now fully recovered.

In LaSalle County, 11 new cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total to 1,715. The new cases include two girls under the age of 13, two men in their 20s and three men in their 30s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,604 new cases on Sunday, and an additional 14 deaths.

