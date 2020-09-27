McLean County sees drop in seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate

BLOOMINGTON — The rolling seven-day positivity rate for those tested for the coronavirus in McLean County fell to 2.6% on Sunday, the lowest mark since it was 2.7% on Aug. 19.
Still, 44 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department Sunday, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 3,275.
As of Sunday, there were 230 individuals isolating at home, which is 36 more than Saturday. Eight people remain hospitalized, with one in intensive care. Another eight people have recovered, bringing the total number of people who have been released from isolation to 3,014, as of Sunday.
Through Saturday, the McLean County Health Department reports 53% are women and 47% are men. There have been nine cases reported of children under the age of 1 year old, 230 cases of children between 1 and 17, 202 18-year-olds, 337 19-year-olds, and 1,438 cases of residents in their 20s.
Also, there have been 273 cases of people in their 30s, 257 cases of people in their 40s, 229 cases of residents in their 50s, 142 cases of people in their 60s, 78 cases of people in their 70s, 31 reported cases of residents in their 80s, and five confirmed cases of people in their 90s.
