McLean County sees drop in seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate

BLOOMINGTON — The rolling seven-day positivity rate for those tested for the coronavirus in McLean County fell to 2.6% on Sunday, the lowest mark since it was 2.7% on Aug. 19.

As of Sunday, there were 230 individuals isolating at home, which is 36 more than Saturday. Eight people remain hospitalized, with one in intensive care. Another eight people have recovered, bringing the total number of people who have been released from isolation to 3,014, as of Sunday.