McLean County sees slight rise in COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 722 new and probable cases of COVID-19 during the past week. On Friday, the department added 222 cases, bringing the total to 12,361 since March.
“I don’t pay much attention to the daily numbers reported because that could be several days' worth of tests combined into one,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. “You don’t get results on tests taken that same day and so I look a lot at the weekly numbers and the positivity rate, obviously. We have had an increase in the number of cases reported. This week, we had 722 cases, but right before the holidays, we had 733 cases, so there isn’t much change there.”
McKnight reported four of the positive cases were infants under the age of 1. Another 136 positive cases were for youth between the ages of 1 and 17. Another 35 were reported for 18- and 19-year-olds. The report also indicated 137 positive tests for residents in their 20s, 115 for residents in their 30s, 106 for residents in their 40s, 93 for residents in their 50s, 79 for residents in their 60s, 24 for residents in their 70s, 23 for residents in their 80s, 19 for residents in their 90s and one for a resident over 100 years old.
The health department does not release numbers on the weekends. Those numbers will be factored into Monday’s report.
The positivity rate for the county is 11.1% for the period of Jan. 1 through Thursday.
There have been 121 total COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County through Friday. Five of those deaths were reported Friday.
On Saturday, state officials reported another 6,717 confirmed and probable cases and 101 additional deaths.
Deaths were reported in Logan County, a man in his 50s; Peoria County, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s; Piatt County, a man in his 80s; Sangamon County, a man in his 30s; and Tazewell County, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s.
The state reported two women in their 90s and one man in his 90s from McLean County, but it is unknown if those were reported previously by the MCHD.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,024,039 cases, including 17,494 deaths. As of Friday night, 3,589 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 742 patients were in the ICU and 393 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 2 through Jan. 8 is 9.3%.
This story will be updated.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow