McLean County sees slight rise in COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported 722 new and probable cases of COVID-19 during the past week. On Friday, the department added 222 cases, bringing the total to 12,361 since March.

“I don’t pay much attention to the daily numbers reported because that could be several days' worth of tests combined into one,” said McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight. “You don’t get results on tests taken that same day and so I look a lot at the weekly numbers and the positivity rate, obviously. We have had an increase in the number of cases reported. This week, we had 722 cases, but right before the holidays, we had 733 cases, so there isn’t much change there.”