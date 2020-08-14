McLean County sets single-day high for COVID cases; positivity rate remains 2.1%

Reasons for the recent surge include people who have attended parties and people who have traveled, McKnight said.

"They were at a gathering or party where they know of another person who tested positive," McKnight said.

"Anytime there are large gatherings, these pose a higher risk," she said, encouraging people to avoid large gatherings and, when in public, remain at least six feet away from others and wear a mask.

In addition to the four hospitalized people, the 722 cases include 108 people in home isolation (17 more than on Thursday) and 595 recovered (14 more than on Thursday).

Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March but no new deaths have been announced since early July.

The county's positivity rate for the seven-day period ending Thursday decreased from 1.9% to 1.8%, compared with the Central Illinois rate of 5% and the state rate of 4.1%. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus.