McLean County sets single-day high for COVID cases; positivity rate remains 2.1%

BLOOMINGTON — A single-day record for new COVID-19 cases in McLean County was set on Friday with 32 additional people testing positive but, because testing is increasing, the county's overall positivity rate remained 2.1%
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday that a total of 722 county residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since March 19.
She also reported that four people were hospitalized with the virus, one in an intensive care unit. That's one more than the three people hospitalized on Thursday.
The hospitalized McLean County residents include people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, a reminder that COVID-19 affects people of all ages, McKnight said.
McLean County is experiencing a trend of more younger people testing positive, with 30% of the cases among people in their 20s and 10% among people ages 1 through 19, McKnight said.
"We've had a lot of new cases reported in the last couple of weeks," McKnight said.
Reasons for the recent surge include people who have attended parties and people who have traveled, McKnight said.
"They were at a gathering or party where they know of another person who tested positive," McKnight said.
"Anytime there are large gatherings, these pose a higher risk," she said, encouraging people to avoid large gatherings and, when in public, remain at least six feet away from others and wear a mask.
In addition to the four hospitalized people, the 722 cases include 108 people in home isolation (17 more than on Thursday) and 595 recovered (14 more than on Thursday).
Fifteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March but no new deaths have been announced since early July.
The county's positivity rate for the seven-day period ending Thursday decreased from 1.9% to 1.8%, compared with the Central Illinois rate of 5% and the state rate of 4.1%. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus.
McLean County's overall positivity rate, of more than 33,700 tests, is 2.1%, McKnight said.
Testing numbers remained high at the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
On Thursday, 589 people were tested there, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for anyone who can perform the nasal self-swab test.
Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) issued a warning to 14 Illinois counties because of an increase in COVID cases. Those counties included LaSalle and Moultrie.
LaSalle County Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a woman in her 90s — that county's 11th COVID death in August and 29th overall. The county also reported 32 new COVID cases, bringing its total to 912. They ranged in age from teenagers to a man in his 80s. Of the 912, 424 have recovered.
LaSalle County has had 430 new COVID cases so far this month, more than June and July combined, that health department reported. That county's seven-day positivity rate is more than 8% and COVID emergency room visits have increased by more than 20% for two straight weeks.
Social and family gatherings, household sharing, workplace exposures, long-term care outbreaks and community spread have contributed to the uptick in LaSalle County, said Julie Kerestes, LaSalle County Health Department administrator.
Tazewell County Health Department reported 38 new COVID cases, bringing that county's total to 650 confirmed cases.
Livingston County Health Department reported four more cases, bringing that county's total to 141. That health department will host mobile COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at 310 E. Torrance Ave., Pontiac.
Statewide, IDPH reported 2,264 new COVID cases on Friday and 25 additional deaths, including an Iroquois County woman in her 50s, a Sangamon County woman in her 80s and a Sangamon County man in his 90s.
Since the novel virus hit Illinois earlier this year, 202,691 Illinoisans have been sickened by COVID and 7,721 have died, IDPH said. IDPH reported that 1,612 people in Illinois were hospitalized on Thursday night with COVID and 345 of them were in intensive care units.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.