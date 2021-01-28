McLean County seven-day positivity rate dips below 5%

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-five people have been released from self-isolating at home and just a dozen new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in new data from the McLean County Health Department.

The number of people at home dropped to 462 on Thursday, bringing the number of people considered recovered from the virus to 13,014.

In total, McLean County has confirmed 13,646 cases since the start of the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported Thursday.

The county's test positivity rate has dipped below 5%: MCHD health officials said the rolling, seven-day positivity rate sits at 4.7% as of Wednesday. Around 211,500 tests have been done to date; that total positivity rate is 6.4%.

The number of McLean County residents in the hospital with COVID-19 is still 24; county hospitals report that 17 are hospitalized with the virus, although not all of them may live in the county. Local hospitals report 62% of intensive care unit beds are filled, with 81% of all beds currently being used.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccine update