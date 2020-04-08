McLean County still in COVID-19 'acceleration phase' even though only one case announced Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — While only one additional McLean County resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday — bringing the county's total so far to 63 — that doesn't mean the outbreak is lessening.
"Definitely not," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
"We are actually in the acceleration phase," McKnight said. Numbers of people diagnosed with coronavirus are expected to peak during the next week or two.
The additional case, reported by the health department on Wednesday, comes a day after the county experienced its largest one-day jump in COVID-19 confirmations, when 14 new positives were announced.
The number of positives each day are in part a reflection of when the county receives test results, said McKnight and Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor.
Of the 63 people, 30 are at home in isolation, six are hospitalized (three in isolation and three in intensive care units), 25 have recovered and two have died.
The deaths, which were previously announced, were a man in his 70s and a woman in his 70s.
Meanwhile, McKnight said that testing at the regional COVID-19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, would remain open with federal support through Friday.
Illinois Department of Public Health will decide during the next couple of days whether that site would remain open after Friday under IDPH authority, McKnight said.
"I know they would like to continue it," McKnight said.
As of Tuesday, 1,130 people had received COVID-19 testing at that facility, which is open to qualifying Illinois residents, not just McLean County residents.
Overall as of Wednesday, about 650 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the results have been received, Graven said.
The fairgrounds site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for critical infrastructure workers with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who live in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations.
By the numbers
Of McLean County patients, 63.5% are women and 36.5% are men, according to information posted on the health department's website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.
Fourteen are in their 60s, 12 are in their 70s, 12 are in their 50s, eight in their 20s, six in their 30s, six in their 40s, three in their 80s and two in their 10s.
By race, 32 of the county residents are white, 21 are black, six are "unknown" and four are "other," according to the health department website.
By ZIP code, 25 are from 61701 (Bloomington), 15 are from 61761 (Normal), 11 are from 61704 (Bloomington), three are from 61726 (Chenoa), three are from 61705 (rural Bloomington), three are from 61745 (Heyworth) and one each are from 61753 (Lexington) and 61737 (Ellsworth).
ZIP code and age range numbers added up to 62, not 63, on the health department website on Wednesday to protect the confidentiality of the 63rd person, McKnight explained.
Elsewhere, Macon County reported an additional case on Wednesday and LaSalle County reported two more cases.
Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal has opened an overflow tent for patients experiencing moderate COVID-19 symptoms. Patients with more severe COVID-19 symptoms and other patients will be referred to emergency department entrances.
The overflow tent is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday during busy times.
COVID-19 symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot-distance from other people; wearing a mask when you are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
This story will be updated.
