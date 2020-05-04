McLean County surpasses 100 confirmed COVID cases; health department anticipating more

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County surpassed 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 19 on Monday and the administrator of the county health department warned there's more to come.
"We are anticipating seeing more," Administrator Jessica McKnight said. "One hundred is just a number."
McKnight said three more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 102 the number of people who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus.
Of the 102, 12 are at home in isolation, two are hospitalized (one in isolation and one in an intensive care unit) and 85 have recovered, McKnight said. Three McLean County residents died earlier this spring.
The three new cases came after two straight days of no new COVID cases in McLean County.
McKnight said it can take three to five days to get test results back so she doesn't place too much emphasis on an individual day's numbers.
"We're looking at a bigger picture," she said. "We're still at the plateau" for COVID cases in McLean County, she said.
Meanwhile, at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 74 more people were tested on Sunday, bringing to 3,706 the number of Illinois residents who have been tested since that site opened on March 28, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph.
Eligible for testing at the site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
Meanwhile, IDPH on Monday reported 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 46 additional deaths, including an Iroquois County woman in her 60s and a Macon County man in his 70s.
Since the coronavirus outbreak hit Illinois in March, 63,840 people have had confirmed cases of the disease and 2,662 have died, IDPH said.
The Iroquois County death is the first COVID fatality in that county, which has had 42 cases. Macon County has had 125 cases and 13 deaths.
Other Pantagraph-area counties include Champaign (182 cases, six deaths); LaSalle (70 cases, one death); Tazewell (45 cases, three deaths); Livingston (23 cases, one death); Woodford (13 cases, one death); Ford (10 cases, one death); Logan and Piatt counties (seven cases each); Marshall (four cases) and DeWitt (three cases).
Asked about calls by some Illinoisans for the state to allow more businesses to reopen, McKnight said public health officials support mandates of the governor and IDPH.
"COVID-19 is a difficult situation for all of us," she said.
