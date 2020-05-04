McLean County surpasses 100 confirmed COVID cases; health department anticipating more

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County surpassed 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 19 on Monday and the administrator of the county health department warned there's more to come.

"We are anticipating seeing more," Administrator Jessica McKnight said. "One hundred is just a number."

McKnight said three more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 102 the number of people who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus.

Of the 102, 12 are at home in isolation, two are hospitalized (one in isolation and one in an intensive care unit) and 85 have recovered, McKnight said. Three McLean County residents died earlier this spring.

The three new cases came after two straight days of no new COVID cases in McLean County.

McKnight said it can take three to five days to get test results back so she doesn't place too much emphasis on an individual day's numbers.