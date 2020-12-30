McLean County surpasses 100 COVID deaths

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County on Wednesday reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total of probable and confirmed cases to 11,479.
At this time 949 individuals are isolating at home, while 10,403 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 176,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 10.2% through Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Sixty-four individuals are hospitalized locally due to COVID-19, with 26 of those being McLean County residents. County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use.
COVID-related deaths are not reported on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death. Four additional COVID-related deaths have been reported including a female in her 80s, a male in his 70s, and two males in their 90s, all associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 101 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.
While McLean County was not on the list to receive the COVID vaccine in the initial shipment, the county did receive a small allotment of unused doses from a surrounding county on Dec. 18 that were the first doses distributed to McLean County hospitals.
The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine was delivered directly to McLean County last week. With this shipment and the doses received the previous week, over 1,600 frontline healthcare workers have so far received vaccinations. Weekly shipments of vaccine are expected to continue, but the vaccine is still limited at this time and it will likely be several weeks before all of Phase 1a (frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents) have received a vaccine and possibly months before the vaccine is more widely available in the community.
McLean County Health Department is following recommendations set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for prioritizing distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
• Phase 1a: Health care personnel and residents from long-term care facilities
• Phase 1b: Essential frontline workers including first responders
• Phase 1c: Those with high-risk medical conditions and adults over 65 years of age
COVID-19 vaccine supply will increase substantially in early 2021, allowing greater distribution to the community. Recommendations for groups to focus on will broaden as vaccine becomes available, depending on characteristics of each vaccine, vaccine supply and disease epidemiology.
For Tier 3 mitigations metrics to be relaxed, a region must experience less than 12% positivity rate for three consecutive days and greater than 20% available ICU and hospital bed availability and declining seven-day average COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
Where Region 2 stands:
• Percent positivity for three consecutive days – 11 consecutive days under 12% (seven-day rolling average) - We meet this metric, currently at 8.7%
• ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days– 22.4% ICU beds and 30.8% med/surg beds – ICU four-consecutive day over 20% and med/surg beds- 11 consecutive days over 20% - We meet this metric
• Declining seven-day average COVID hospitalizations in seven of the last 10 days – 10 days of COVID hospitalized patient decreases. – We meet this metric.