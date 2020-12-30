McLean County surpasses 100 COVID deaths

The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine was delivered directly to McLean County last week. With this shipment and the doses received the previous week, over 1,600 frontline healthcare workers have so far received vaccinations. Weekly shipments of vaccine are expected to continue, but the vaccine is still limited at this time and it will likely be several weeks before all of Phase 1a (frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents) have received a vaccine and possibly months before the vaccine is more widely available in the community.

McLean County Health Department is following recommendations set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for prioritizing distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

• Phase 1a: Health care personnel and residents from long-term care facilities

• Phase 1b: Essential frontline workers including first responders

• Phase 1c: Those with high-risk medical conditions and adults over 65 years of age

COVID-19 vaccine supply will increase substantially in early 2021, allowing greater distribution to the community. Recommendations for groups to focus on will broaden as vaccine becomes available, depending on characteristics of each vaccine, vaccine supply and disease epidemiology.