McLean County top health official: 'It's going to take all of us' to control spread of COVID-19

"Again, it’s important for us to be able to identify all close contacts to help them be quarantined and prevent further spread."

Health department contact tracers may call from a variety of numbers, but they will always leave a voicemail or send a text message to let residents know the health department is trying to reach them and leave a callback number.

Contact tracers may confirm your name, birth date and email address. They will ask about your occupation and for the names and contact information of people with whom you have been in close contact, but they will not share your identity with those people, officials have said. They will not ask for bank account information or Social Security numbers, as some scammers have done recently.

McKnight urged residents to provide accurate information, cooperate with contact tracers and treat them with respect. They're just doing their jobs, she said — one that is important for the entire community's health.