McLean County train travelers get clean bill of health after coronavirus scare
breaking top story

Passengers wait to board a northbound Amtrak train Monday at Uptown Station in Normal. Amtrak on Sunday reported a passenger aboard a March 4 Chicago-St. Louis train tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

 DAVID PROEBER PHOTOS, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County train travelers have gotten a clean bill of health after a coronavirus scare over the weekend.

McLean County Health Department was notified Monday by state public health officials that there were no Amtrak passengers for which the health department needed to conduct follow-up investigations.

With coronavirus threat, Bloomington-Normal events proceeding carefully

The concerns arose an Amtrak passenger tested presumptive positive for the new strain of coronavirus. The passenger had been on Lincoln 303 en route from Chicago to St. Louis. That train stops in Pontiac, Dwight, Normal, Lincoln and Springfield, among other stops.

"McLean County Health Department (MCHD) is aware of the situation involving a passenger, who is now presumptively positive for COVID-19, on an Amtrak train that passed through Normal last week," the health department said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

"MCHD has been notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health that there are no passengers for which MCHD needs to conduct follow-up," the health department statement continued.

Contact Paul Swiech at (309) 820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

