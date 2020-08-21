McLean County Triage Center offers expanded hours

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Triage Center will offer expanded hours and days beginning Monday.
The center, which opened in March, serves people over 18 who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Its new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3 a.m., seven days a week, 365 days a year.
It will close 8 a.m. Sunday in preparation of the new hours and will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
The center is located at the southwest corner of the first floor of the 200 W. Front Street building in Bloomington. This building also houses the clinics for the McLean County Health Department, the Regional Office of Education, Collaborative Solutions, and other entities.
The center has continued to offer in-person services even during the pandemic. Officials said the expanded hours will allow for more access to help for people who don't require the intensity of care offered in local emergency departments.
