 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLean County Triage Center offers expanded hours
1 comment

McLean County Triage Center offers expanded hours

{{featured_button_text}}
McLean County Triage Center - file art

McLean County Administrator Camille Rodriguez, third from right, talks with Normal Fire Chief Mick Humer and Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner near the living room area of the McLean County Triage Center in Bloomington on March 13.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Triage Center will offer expanded hours and days beginning Monday.

The center, which opened in March, serves people over 18 who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis. Its new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3 a.m., seven days a week, 365 days a year.

It will close 8 a.m. Sunday in preparation of the new hours and will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Monday. 

The center is located at the southwest corner of the first floor of the 200 W. Front Street building in Bloomington. This building also houses the clinics for the McLean County Health Department, the Regional Office of Education, Collaborative Solutions, and other entities.

The center has continued to offer in-person services even during the pandemic. Officials said the expanded hours will allow for more access to help for people who don't require the intensity of care offered in local emergency departments.

PHOTOS: A look inside the McLean County Triage Center

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: ISU nursing student says "take a test"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News