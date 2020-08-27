 Skip to main content
McLean County unemployment reported at 8%
McLean County unemployment reported at 8%

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19’s economic impact continued to be felt throughout Illinois, where local July unemployment rates ranged from 7.9 to 13.8%, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

In McLean County, July unemployment was at 8%. In July 2019, unemployment was 4.1%, according to the state data. The Bloomington metro area had 83,400 nonfarm jobs in July, a loss of 6,600 from July 2019. 

Among the 14 metropolitan areas in Illinois, the Rockford area had the highest rate, at 13.8% — an increase of 7.1 percentage points from a year earlier.

The Champaign-Urbana region had the lowest, at 7.9%, which is up only 3.7 points from July 2019.

The statewide jobless rate in Illinois was 11.3% in July, up from 4.2% a year earlier.

