McLean County unemployment reported at 8%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19’s economic impact continued to be felt throughout Illinois, where local July unemployment rates ranged from 7.9 to 13.8%, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

In McLean County, July unemployment was at 8%. In July 2019, unemployment was 4.1%, according to the state data. The Bloomington metro area had 83,400 nonfarm jobs in July, a loss of 6,600 from July 2019.

Among the 14 metropolitan areas in Illinois, the Rockford area had the highest rate, at 13.8% — an increase of 7.1 percentage points from a year earlier.

The Champaign-Urbana region had the lowest, at 7.9%, which is up only 3.7 points from July 2019.

The statewide jobless rate in Illinois was 11.3% in July, up from 4.2% a year earlier.

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0