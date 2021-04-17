McLean County United Way receives $5K grant from wind farm project

“These grant funds from Diamond Grove Wind will directly fund a cohort of four to six Workforce180 participants for their tuition and books associated with career training, which they would otherwise not have access to,” said Kathleen Lorenz, community investment director for United Way. “Quantitatively, the impact of moving four to six individuals out of poverty should provide McLean County with tens of thousands of dollars in societal benefit. Qualitatively, the impact of lifting someone and their family out of poverty is priceless.”