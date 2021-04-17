 Skip to main content
McLean County United Way receives $5K grant from wind farm project
McLean County United Way receives $5K grant from wind farm project

BLOOMINGTON — United Way of McLean County will receive a $5,000 grant tied to the county’s planned wind farm.

Apex Clean Energy, the Virginia company behind the planned 300-megawatt wind farm project in southern McLean County, awarded this first round of funds this week as part of the Diamond Grove Wind Community Grant Program, which is named for the project.

The grant program is part of Apex’s attempts “to contribute to pressing community needs and make a meaningful impact at the local level,” according to a statement from the company.

United Way representatives said the grant will go toward Workforce 180, a community project that helps at-risk young adults “make a 180” in their lives as a “bridge that connects job training and certified skills to stable, long-term employment.”

“These grant funds from Diamond Grove Wind will directly fund a cohort of four to six Workforce180 participants for their tuition and books associated with career training, which they would otherwise not have access to,” said Kathleen Lorenz, community investment director for United Way. “Quantitatively, the impact of moving four to six individuals out of poverty should provide McLean County with tens of thousands of dollars in societal benefit. Qualitatively, the impact of lifting someone and their family out of poverty is priceless.”

Though United Way was the first recipient, Diamond Grove will be awarding $5,000 grants to local McLean County organizations through its community grant program on a quarterly basis.

According to the Diamond Grove website, the four main tenets of the projects and programs that will receive these grants are building healthy communities, economic development, environmental sustainability and promoting education.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

