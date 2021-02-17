McLean County vaccine shipments remain at 500-dose low

BLOOMINGTON — For a second week, the McLean County Health Department is set to receive only 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state.

Those doses are allocated for people who need their first shot, MCHD said Wednesday, which means no additional first-dose appointments will be added to next week's slate of clinics.

Just 500 doses of vaccine were allocated to the county this week, part of a trend of reduced first-dose shipments that the Illinois Department of Public Health expects could continue into March as the agency "accounts for vaccine (needed) for second doses."

All remaining clinics run by MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are for people on their second dose of vaccine.

To date, just more than 24,000 vaccines have been administered in the county, with 3.13% of people (5,403) having received both doses — the requirement to be "fully vaccinated."

COVID-19 update

Five additional people have died due to complications of COVID-19, MCHD said. Three of those deaths were associated with long-term care facilities: a woman in her 50s and two women in their 80s.

