McLean County vaccine shipments remain at 500-dose low

BLOOMINGTON — For a second week, the McLean County Health Department is set to receive only 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state.
Those doses are allocated for people who need their first shot, MCHD said Wednesday, which means no additional first-dose appointments will be added to next week's slate of clinics.
Just 500 doses of vaccine were allocated to the county this week, part of a trend of reduced first-dose shipments that the Illinois Department of Public Health expects could continue into March as the agency "accounts for vaccine (needed) for second doses."
All remaining clinics run by MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are for people on their second dose of vaccine.
To date, just more than 24,000 vaccines have been administered in the county, with 3.13% of people (5,403) having received both doses — the requirement to be "fully vaccinated."
COVID-19 update
Five additional people have died due to complications of COVID-19, MCHD said. Three of those deaths were associated with long-term care facilities: a woman in her 50s and two women in their 80s.
Two men — one in his 60s and another in his 90s — were also among the newly-reported deaths, but theirs were not affiliated with long-term care facilities.
The number of people who have died in McLean County from the virus is now 165. Current data from IDPH reports 89 of those deaths were of people living in long-term care facilities.
MCHD reported 96 new cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 14,270.
The test positivity rate has dipped well below 2%, sitting at 1.3% as of Tuesday.
Fourteen county residents are currently hospitalized with the virus, while county hospitals report a total of 13 people hospitalized with the coronavirus.