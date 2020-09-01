McLean County warns of COVID-19 contact tracer scam

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is warning of a new phone scam in which people are pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers.
Legitimate contact tracers work for the health department, talking with people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to identify others who may have been exposed and notify those people.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said scammers are posing as contact tracers to try to get bank account or credit card information from unsuspecting victims.
Contact tracers will never ask for your social security number, bank information or immigration status, she said. They are concerned with identifying people who may have been exposed to the virus.
Contact tracers may confirm your name, birth date and email address. They will ask about your occupation and for the names and contact information of people with whom you have been in close contact, but they will not share your identity with those people, she said.
"We do encourage you to reach out to people you were around during the contagious period (48 hours prior to developing symptoms or testing positive up until you began isolation), if you are comfortable doing so," McKnight said.
Contact tracers work seven days a week and may call from multiple phone numbers. If you do not answer the call from the health department, contact tracers will always leave a message to let you know that public health is trying to reach you and ask you to call back.
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Deangelo C. Glass
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.