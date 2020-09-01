McLean County warns of COVID-19 contact tracer scam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is warning of a new phone scam in which people are pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers.

Legitimate contact tracers work for the health department, talking with people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to identify others who may have been exposed and notify those people.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said scammers are posing as contact tracers to try to get bank account or credit card information from unsuspecting victims.

Contact tracers will never ask for your social security number, bank information or immigration status, she said. They are concerned with identifying people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Contact tracers may confirm your name, birth date and email address. They will ask about your occupation and for the names and contact information of people with whom you have been in close contact, but they will not share your identity with those people, she said.

"We do encourage you to reach out to people you were around during the contagious period (48 hours prior to developing symptoms or testing positive up until you began isolation), if you are comfortable doing so," McKnight said.