McLean County's 39th COVID death is a woman in her 30s

McKnight also reported 104 more county residents have been diagnosed with the virus, meaning 362 have tested positive so far this week and 4,720 since March 19.

Two more people are hospitalized as McKnight reported that 12 people were inpatients with the virus compared with 10 on Wednesday. None were in intensive care, she said.

Forty-nine more people were in home isolation, with 507 people isolating at home compared with 458 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 52 more people have recovered from the virus as McKnight reported that 4,162 people were no longer in isolation compared with 4,110 on Wednesday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, jumped to 7.1% from 5.8% on Wednesday.

Of the more than 104,500 COVID tests of county residents since March, 4.5% have come back positive, McKnight reported.