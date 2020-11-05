McLean County's 39th COVID death is a woman in her 30s

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's 39th COVID-19 fatality is a woman in her 30s.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Thursday one new COVID death. She described the deceased as "a female in her 30s with no known underlying health conditions who was not associated with any long-term care facilities."
"This is a terrible reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of taking steps to protect everyone around you," McKnight said. "While it has often been older individuals with underlying conditions that are hospitalized, young healthy individuals are not immune to complications from this disease. No one can guarantee whether they will have a mild illness or serious complications due to COVID-19."
The death was the county's first COVID fatality this week after five people died of the virus last week.
McKnight also reported 104 more county residents have been diagnosed with the virus, meaning 362 have tested positive so far this week and 4,720 since March 19.
Two more people are hospitalized as McKnight reported that 12 people were inpatients with the virus compared with 10 on Wednesday. None were in intensive care, she said.
Forty-nine more people were in home isolation, with 507 people isolating at home compared with 458 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 52 more people have recovered from the virus as McKnight reported that 4,162 people were no longer in isolation compared with 4,110 on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, jumped to 7.1% from 5.8% on Wednesday.
Of the more than 104,500 COVID tests of county residents since March, 4.5% have come back positive, McKnight reported.
"Our daily case counts in McLean County have been increasing and our positivity rate points to the prevalence of the virus in our community," McKnight said. "We currently have over 500 active cases, which we haven't seen since right before and right after our previous surge. We know that hospitalizations and deaths are a lagging indicator, with increases in both often seen several weeks after surges in new cases.
"We cannot wait for our hospitals to be at capacity to take steps that will slow the spread of this virus and save lives," McKnight said. "It is imperative that we all do our part. Washing our hands, watching our distance, wearing our face coverings, staying home when we are sick, and cooperating with isolation and quarantine are simple measures we can all take to keep the community safe and show that we care."
Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, reported that 948 people were tested at the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, breaking the single-day record high of 910 people set the day before. Reditus operates the testing site.
That site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
This story will be updated.
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.