McLean County's COVID-19 acceleration rate slows: one new case; new total, 83

"It's certainly encouraging we have only a handful of cases" in the past week, Coverston Anderson said. But she said it's too soon to draw any conclusions. She did note that 82 percent of McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 already have recovered.

The 83 are among about 1,400 McLean County residents who have been tested for COVID-19, Graven said.

None of the 83 confirmed cases have been residents of long-term care facilities but three worked at long-term care facilities, Graven said.

Asked whether the three worked at the same facility, Graven said, "At no point did we look at it as a cluster of cases."

Regarding no confirmed cases among long-term care residents, Graven said, "I think what that speaks to is the preparedness of our long-term care facilities."

"I think it's amazing what the facilities have done in a short period of time," she said. But she added later "they are taking the approach they are never out of the woods."

Of the 83 McLean County residents, four are under the age 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.