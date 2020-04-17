McLean County's COVID-19 acceleration rate slows: one new case; new total, 83

BLOOMINGTON — While it's good news that McLean County's acceleration rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases has slowed, it's too early to draw any conclusions.
That's according to Cathy Coverston Anderson, county health department assistant administrator, after the health department said Friday that one more county resident had tested positive for the novel virus, bringing the county's total number of cases to 83.
Of the 83 people, 68 have recovered, 10 are in isolation at home, two are hospitalized in isolation and three have died, said Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor.
The health department announced on Thursday that a woman in her 80s had died of COVID-19. She had been hospitalized with COVID-19, said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist.
A man and woman, each in their 70s, died in March. After a rapid acceleration in cases last week, McLean County has had eight confirmed cases in the past week.
"It's certainly encouraging we have only a handful of cases" in the past week, Coverston Anderson said. But she said it's too soon to draw any conclusions. She did note that 82 percent of McLean County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 already have recovered.
The 83 are among about 1,400 McLean County residents who have been tested for COVID-19, Graven said.
None of the 83 confirmed cases have been residents of long-term care facilities but three worked at long-term care facilities, Graven said.
Asked whether the three worked at the same facility, Graven said, "At no point did we look at it as a cluster of cases."
Regarding no confirmed cases among long-term care residents, Graven said, "I think what that speaks to is the preparedness of our long-term care facilities."
"I think it's amazing what the facilities have done in a short period of time," she said. But she added later "they are taking the approach they are never out of the woods."
Of the 83 McLean County residents, four are under the age 20, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 14 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.
By race, 45 of the 83 McLean County residents are white, 28 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."
Asked why about a third of cases are among black residents when they make up 8 percent of the county's population, Graven said conclusions require more data but said health disparities among vulnerable populations should be part of the conversation.
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. McNeal said 216 people were tested Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total number of people tested at the fairgrounds site since March 28 to 2,043.
Testing is for Illinois residents who are health care workers or first responders, and for anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
Graven said the health department would be open to broader testing provided there were enough testing supplies and personal protective equipment. Whether masking should be mandatory, rather than advised, for shoppers and store employees, Coverston Anderson said, "that would be a question that the governor would have to answer."
Meanwhile, the Joint Crisis Communication Team in Macon County announced Friday that a seventh resident of that county had died with COVID-19. The woman in her 80s had been a resident of Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur.
Of the 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Macon County, 33 are associated with Fair Havens, the Joint Crisis Communication Team said.
LaSalle County Health Department confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s. Both are in isolation. That brings to 28 the total number of LaSalle County residents with confirmed COVID-19. One person died.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday 1,842 new cases of coronavirus and 62 additional deaths, bringing the state's totals to 27,575 people who have tested positive, including 1,134 who have died.
Besides McLean, LaSalle and Macon counties, Pantagraph-area counties with COVID-19 cases include Tazewell (21 cases, three deaths), Champaign (92 cases, four deaths), Livingston (17 cases), Iroquois (12 cases), Woodford (11 cases), Piatt (seven cases), Logan (five cases), Ford (four cases, one death) Marshall (two cases), and DeWitt (one case).
