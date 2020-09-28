McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate remains low; virus claims life in DeWitt County

BLOOMINGTON — While McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate for the past week remained Monday at its lowest mark in six weeks, a DeWitt County man died of the novel virus and COVID numbers increased in several Central Illinois counties.
McLean County Health Department reported 15 new COVID cases, but the county's COVID positivity rate for the previous seven days remained 2.6% and 60 more people have recovered.
The county's positivity rate fell to 2.6% on Sunday, the lowest seven-day positivity rate for the county since Aug. 19.
The positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID tests that have come back positive. The county's positivity rate of the more than 72,200 tests conducted since March was 4.6%.
The 15 new COVID cases bring to 59 the number of new COVID cases so far this week and 3,290 since March, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Monday.
Of the total, 3,074 have recovered, 60 more than on Sunday; 186 are isolated at home, 44 fewer than on Sunday; and seven are hospitalized, one fewer than on Sunday, although one remained in intensive care.
In addition, 23 county residents have died of COVID. The most recent death was reported on Saturday.
Central Illinois
A DeWitt County man in his 80s became that county's second COVID fatality, said David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. The man had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized because of sudden onset of COVID symptoms, Remmert said.
Remmert also reported 12 new COVID cases in DeWitt County during the weekend, bringing that county's total to 139, and two new cases in Piatt County, meaning that county has had 145 cases.
"Health department staff are currently working with IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) to add additional area testing services with a planned mobile testing facility coming in early October," Remmert said.
Among other Central Illinois counties, Livingston reported 23 new cases, bringing its total to 422; LaSalle County confirmed 20 new cases, meaning its new total is 1,734; Logan County reported 18 new cases, bringing its total to 468; and Ford County reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 100 confirmed cases.
Livingston County Health Department announced the hours of its drive-through COVID-19 testing site at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, have been expanded to 8:30 a.m. to noon weekdays. Appointments may be made by calling 815-844-7174, ext. 210 or ext. 216.
Statewide, IDPH announced 13 new COVID deaths and 1,709 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the statewide totals since March to 289,639 cases and 8,614 deaths. The statewide positivity rate for the past week was 3.7%.
At Illinois State University, of 9,403 student-tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,349 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 14.3%, ISU reported. The university also reported that 1,322 students have recovered from the virus.
The number of ISU students testing positive for the virus has been declining in the past two weeks, after numbers spiked in late August and early September following some students' return to campus.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 321 people were tested on Sunday, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
"As we look forward to enjoying fall and winter holiday celebrations, it is important to remember that large gatherings of families and friends, crowded parties and travel may put people at increased risk for COVID-19," McKnight said.
"Assess current COVID-19 levels in your community to determine whether to postpone, cancel or limit the number of attendees," McKnight advised.
"Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses the lowest risk," McKnight continued. "Host outdoor activities rather than indoor activities as much as possible" or limit the number of attendees at indoor activities while encouraging attendees to wear masks and remain six feet apart, she advised.
