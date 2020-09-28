McLean County's COVID-19 positivity rate remains low; virus claims life in DeWitt County

Livingston County Health Department announced the hours of its drive-through COVID-19 testing site at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, have been expanded to 8:30 a.m. to noon weekdays. Appointments may be made by calling 815-844-7174, ext. 210 or ext. 216.

Statewide, IDPH announced 13 new COVID deaths and 1,709 new COVID cases on Monday, bringing the statewide totals since March to 289,639 cases and 8,614 deaths. The statewide positivity rate for the past week was 3.7%.

At Illinois State University, of 9,403 student-tests on campus since Aug. 17, 1,349 have come back positive for a positivity rate of 14.3%, ISU reported. The university also reported that 1,322 students have recovered from the virus.

The number of ISU students testing positive for the virus has been declining in the past two weeks, after numbers spiked in late August and early September following some students' return to campus.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 321 people were tested on Sunday, the McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Monday. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.