McLean County's first COVID death since May 29 related to travel; three new cases Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has its first COVID-19-related fatality since May 29 and the death was related to travel, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Tuesday.
COVID-19 continued its surge in McLean County on Tuesday as the county health department announced one new death and three new cases after 14 new cases were confirmed between Friday and Monday.
The fatality was the 14th COVID-related death in McLean County since the novel virus was confirmed in the county in March.
The person who died was a woman in her 70s who previously had been in good health and was not a resident of a long-term care facility, McKnight said.
As with many of McLean County's cases during the recent increase, the woman had traveled, McKnight said. While she wouldn't identify the state to which the woman had traveled, McKnight said many of McLean County's recent cases have been related to travel to states which have experienced a surge of COVID cases, including Florida, Texas, Arizona and Wisconsin.
The three new cases on Tuesday, which included the woman who died, follow seven new cases on Monday and seven new cases between Friday and Sunday, bringing to 282 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19.
McKnight has said since last week that out-of-state travel has accounted for some of the recent increase in cases.
"If you are thinking about traveling away from your community, be aware of whether COVID-19 is spreading where you're going," McKnight said Monday. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (stay six feet away from others) and wear a face covering."
Of the 282 McLean County residents, in addition to the 14 deaths, 246 people are recovered (two more than Monday), 22 are at home in isolation (the same as Monday) and, for the second consecutive day, no one was hospitalized.
About 14,800 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the rate of those testing positive is 1.9% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 6 is 1.3%, McKnight said. The latter figure would become a bigger concern if it increased to 3%, she said.
McKnight encouraged anyone who participated in a Fourth of July gathering to be tested five to seven days after the event. The incubation period for the virus is, on average, five to six days.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 testing site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, served 405 people on Monday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday. That's the highest number of people served in a single day since that site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, opened on March 28.
Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi told The Pantagraph on Monday that the number of people tested has increased in the past two weeks.
"When you test more, you're going to find more (cases)," McKnight said.
LaSalle County Health Department announced six new cases, bringing that county's new total to 234. Tazewell County Health Department confirmed two new cases, meaning that county's new total is 150 cases.
Ford and Livingston counties' health departments each confirmed one new case, bringing Ford's new total to 41 and Livingston's to 55.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 587 new cases and 37 additional deaths, including a Peoria County woman in her 70s and a Sangamon County woman in her 90s. That brings the state totals to 148,452 cases, including 7,063 deaths.
