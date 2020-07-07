McLean County's first COVID death since May 29 related to travel; three new cases Tuesday

McKnight has said since last week that out-of-state travel has accounted for some of the recent increase in cases.

"If you are thinking about traveling away from your community, be aware of whether COVID-19 is spreading where you're going," McKnight said Monday. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (stay six feet away from others) and wear a face covering."

Of the 282 McLean County residents, in addition to the 14 deaths, 246 people are recovered (two more than Monday), 22 are at home in isolation (the same as Monday) and, for the second consecutive day, no one was hospitalized.

About 14,800 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID, the rate of those testing positive is 1.9% and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 6 is 1.3%, McKnight said. The latter figure would become a bigger concern if it increased to 3%, she said.

McKnight encouraged anyone who participated in a Fourth of July gathering to be tested five to seven days after the event. The incubation period for the virus is, on average, five to six days.