McLean County's Susan G. Komen walk goes virtual this year

BLOOMINGTON — An annual McLean County event that brings together breast cancer survivors, their supporters and others affected by the disease will take place this year — but virtually, rather than in person.
The 10th annual Bloomington/Normal More Than Pink Walk, formerly called the Bloomington/Normal Race for the Cure, will happen as scheduled on Sept. 12, said Katie Parker Cox, public relations and marketing director for the Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate.
But instead of gathering on the State Farm Corporate South campus in Bloomington, participants will be asked to watch a live stream or a Facebook video of a virtual opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 12, then walk on their own or with members of their team and share their photos on social media.
"We will still have a More Than Pink Walk but we are encouraging people to walk where you are," Parker Cox said.
"Because we are a health organization that serves individuals who may be at increased risk, we decided that 2020 is not a time to bring everyone together" because of COVID-19, Parker Cox said.
"We're sad that we can't bring everyone together at this time," said Parker Cox, also a breast cancer survivor. "We know that coming together in a virtual capacity is the best thing we can do at this time."
The event raises money for breast cancer research and patient support services and transitioned last year from the Race for the Cure to the More Than Pink Walk. Some 678 people participated in the event last September on the State Farm Corporate South campus, raising $96,015.
Barb Lay, of Shirley, has participated with her daughters in the event for the past seven years and will participate under the new format this year.
"It's disappointing that the (traditional) event is not going to be held," Lay said. But some participants are going through cancer treatments and are at higher risk for COVID-19 complications, so "the decision was spot on," Lay said.
"My hope is we can plan fundraisers ahead of the virtual event," Lay said.
Parker Cox asked people to register at www.komenmemorial.org. While there is no fee, people who raise $100 or more — and breast cancer survivors — can get an event T-shirt.
Parker Cox asked that participants download the More Than Pink Walk app to keep up with event information and resources.
At 9 a.m. Sept. 12, participants may go to the Bloomington/Normal More Than Pink Walk Facebook page to watch the opening ceremony, then may walk on their own or with their teammates, Parker Cox said. Photos may be shared on social media using #WalkWhereYouAre.
This year's fundraising goal is $24,000. Parker Cox acknowledged that's lower than last year.
"These are unprecedented times," she said.
