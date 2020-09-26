McLean, LaSalle counties report COVID-related deaths

BLOOMINGTON — McLean and LaSalle County health officials on Saturday reported additional deaths related to COVID-19.
In McLean County, health officials said the man was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions but did not specify what those were. His is the 23rd coronavirus-related death reported in McLean County since the start of the pandemic.
In LaSalle County, the person was a man in his 50s. The county has had 57 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
People with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness, said McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight. Those conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes and obesity, defined as having a Body Mass Index of 30 or higher. People who have had organ transplants also are at higher risk.
"It is important to remember that even young healthy individuals can have complications from the virus, and some may even need to be hospitalized," McKnight said.
The county also announced four new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 3,231 since the start of the pandemic.
Of the total, 194 people are in home isolation; eight people are hospitalized, with one of those in intensive care; and 3,006 people are considered recovered.
"Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator," McKnight said. "It is often anticipated that an increase in reported hospitalizations and deaths could follow several weeks after a surge of new infections."
The county's cumulative positivity rate, out of more than 70,500 tests, is 4.6%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is 3%.
McKnight said Saturday that the county had seen a slight decrease in testing.
"Testing is an important piece of the toolkit to address COVID," she said. "Testing helps to identify and isolate those infected with COVID-19 and allows public health partners to be able to quickly notify and quarantine close contacts and prevent further spread of the virus."
There were 430 people tested Friday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
Illinois State University reported Saturday that there was one positive result from a total of 102 on-campus tests the previous day. In the past seven days, the university has had 13 positive results of 923 tests performed — a seven-day positivity rate of 1.4%.
While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.
Statewide, 2,441 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Saturday, including the following 25 deaths.
There also have been 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 19 until Friday is 3.6%. The recovery rate is 96%.
LaSalle County reported 18 additional cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 1,704. Of those, 1,132 are considered recovered.
