McLean, Tazewell counties report COVID-related deaths
COVID | LOCAL

091520-blm-loc-1virusupdate

Shaniqua Horne uses a nasal swab to test a person for COVID-19 on Sept. 14 at a state mobile testing site outside the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials continued to stress precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday as they reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths in McLean County. 

The patients were a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 60s, both with underlying health conditions. Officials did not identify the other health conditions or release any additional details about the women, whose deaths brought the county total since the start of the pandemic to 22. 

Tazewell County also reported an additional death, a woman in her 70s. The county has reported 24 deaths since the start of the pandemic. 

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight stressed that people of any age with underlying conditions are an increased risk for complications.

Those medical conditions, she said, include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), serious heart conditions, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes and obesity, defined as having a Body Mass Index of 30 or higher. People who have had organ transplants also are at higher risk. 

"It is important that we all take this virus seriously and continue to do everything we can to keep each other safe," McKnight said. "We cannot wait until we see a new surge of cases to take action to control the spread.

"It’s important that we stay on track and do not become complacent."

She noted that the county had made progress in decreasing the number of newly reported cases over the past two weeks, but urged people to continue to wash their hands, watch their distance from others and wear face coverings. 

McLean County

The county reported nine additional cases Thursday, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 3,208 cases. 

Of the total, there are 216 people in home isolation; 10 people are hospitalized, with two of those in intensive care; and 2,960 people are considered recovered.

The county's cumulative positivity rate, based on more than 68,700 tests conducted, is 4.7%. Its rolling seven-day positivity rate through Wednesday is 4.1%. 

There were 594 people tested Wednesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds community testing site operated by Reditus, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. 

Illinois State University reported Thursday that there were six positive results from a total of 236 on-campus tests the previous day. In the past seven days, the university has had 26 positive results of 825 tests performed — a seven-day positivity rate of 3.2%.

While ISU COVID results are included in the McLean County totals, they are not necessarily reflected on the same day. The university's daily reports reflect information from Reditus Laboratories, which performs the on-campus testing. The county numbers come from the Illinois Department of Public Health and include results from tests performed at multiple locations.

Central Illinois 

Statewide, public health officials said hospitalizations had jumped sharply. 

While the numbers often fluctuate significantly on a daily basis, the 1,713 hospitalizations for the virus were the most since there were 1,852 on June 18. The 400 intensive care beds in use by COVID-19 patients were the most since 401 were occupied on June 29.

The state reported another 2,257 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday among 62,071 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.6%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate for Illinois remained at 3.5% for the sixth straight day.

Officials also announced another 30 COVID-19-related deaths, pushing confirmed virus-related casualties to 8,538. 

LaSalle County reported 15 additional cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 1,665. Of those, 1,090 are considered recovered.

Tazewell County reported 22 more cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,686. There are 459 people in home isolation, 12 hospitalized, and 1,191 who were considered recovered. 

Livingston County reported 16 new cases, bringing its total to 384 since March. Of those, 37 are still considered active cases. 

DeWitt County reported having seven new cases since Monday. The county has 23 active cases, including three hospitalizations, officials said. 

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Jessica McKnight

McKnight

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

COVID hospitalizations increase in Illinois PAGE A3

