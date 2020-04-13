Meadows Mennonite residents moved, remodeling project changes facility focus

CHENOA — About two dozen residents of a Chenoa long-term living facility have relocated to other places as the facility begins a major remodeling and renovation project.
The project at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community, located on Route 24 midway between Chenoa and Gridley, should be completed this summer, said spokesman Ben Weinschneider.
"We are in the beginning of a two-month remodel and, shortly, will be preparing to offer new services to the community for our seniors," he said.
Previously, the facility offered a combination of skilled nursing and independent living. The new facility will offer an adult day-care program.
"We discovered through our marketing that a lot of seniors have a situation where one is well and one is not or the family can't properly care for them during the day," he said. "They would love to have a place where they have a lunch meal and full programs during the day and then can come home at night."
There will also be an option for a "more affordable priced form of independent living," he said. "In our remodeling, we will be offering smaller efficiencies which will be independent living, but we will be offering assistance as needed."
There are plenty of options for higher-end units, but the agency wanted to offer something more affordably priced. New furniture, 48-inch televisions, upgraded linens and sheets and other upgrades are planned, he said.
A total cost of the project has not been determined. "We are still finalizing those numbers," he said.
Angie Baker, the long-term regional ombudsman for the Area Agency on Aging based in Bloomington, said the agency has been informed of the changes.
“All of the residents have been re-located,” she told The Pantagraph. “Our role is to follow up and work with the residents after they move.”
There were approximately two dozen residents, she said. Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health could not be reached for comment.
The construction of the original Meadows Mennonite Home was completed with 13 resident rooms in 1923, according to the website. A dedication service drew 2,000 people.
A $3.5 million renovation in 2003 included work at the kitchen, laundry, two mechanical systems, resident rooms, and the creation of two corridors.
Meadows' new campus, Meadows at Mercy Creek in Normal, opened for residency on Sept. 28, 2012, with 60 licensed assisted living apartments. That facility was sold to Franciscan Ministries of Chicago two years ago.
Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community was cited and fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health last summer for a violation of failure to transfer a patient by a mechanical lift when required.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
