Meat, cheese products temporarily removed from Normal Walmart cases
NORMAL — Meat and cheese products were temporarily removed Monday from refrigerated cases at the Walmart store in Normal.

A total remodel of the store at 300 Greenbriar Drive is underway, "and the cooler cases had an error and the temperature went too high to have product on the floor," said a store official.

The problem was expected to be fixed overnight Monday and the products available on Tuesday.

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

